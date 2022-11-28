Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sanlam in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

SLLDY traded down 0.12 on Monday, hitting 6.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,285. Sanlam has a 12-month low of 5.02 and a 12-month high of 10.14.

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, commercial insurance products; reinsurance products; financial planning and retirement, personal motor and property, solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

