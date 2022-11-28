Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is Dodge & Cox’s 7th Largest Position

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,997,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,009,442 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up about 2.7% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 3.04% of Sanofi worth $3,852,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
SNY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
