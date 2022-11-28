Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.92. 125,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

About Santos

(Get Rating)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

