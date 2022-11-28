Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Santos Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.92. 125,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.36.
About Santos
