Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 292.2% in November

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 292.2% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. 289,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,146. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($158.16) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.57.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

