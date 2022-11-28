SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Acquired by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,660 shares during the period. SEACOR Marine comprises approximately 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 4.49% of SEACOR Marine worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 0.5 %

SMHI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,071. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $212.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 35.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

