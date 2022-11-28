Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.37 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Secret has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and $21,978.68 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00119150 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00227339 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00059701 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00538501 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,281.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

