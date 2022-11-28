Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,279. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

