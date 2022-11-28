Senior (LON:SNR) PT Lowered to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.66) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.16) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

LON:SNR opened at GBX 122.80 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £515.05 million and a PE ratio of 4,093.33. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.23 ($1.81). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.89.

In other Senior news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,390.33).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

