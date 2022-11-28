Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) is Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners comprises about 3.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after buying an additional 1,098,074 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners stock remained flat at $15.82 during trading hours on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

