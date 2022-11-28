Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON DSW opened at GBX 135 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.66).

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

