Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
DSW Capital Price Performance
Shares of LON DSW opened at GBX 135 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.66).
DSW Capital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.