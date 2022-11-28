Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Declines By 98.9%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADMT remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.