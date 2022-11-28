Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Declines By 98.9%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADMT remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
