Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Decreases By 96.2%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the October 31st total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.20% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ALRN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.20. Equities analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

