Short Interest in Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Increases By 220.0%

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($66.33) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amundi from €61.30 ($62.55) to €63.60 ($64.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amundi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

Shares of Amundi stock remained flat at $45.79 during trading hours on Monday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $90.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

