Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Declines By 86.9%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the October 31st total of 250,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.7 %
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Read More
