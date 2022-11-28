Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Drops By 74.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the October 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock remained flat at $11.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 114,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.