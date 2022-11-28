Short Interest in BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Increases By 361.8%

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 361.8% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,912,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Trading Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS BRBL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,889,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,420. BrewBilt Brewing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries.

