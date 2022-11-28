Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 95.9%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

BYD Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYDDY traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 176,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,954. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24. BYD has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Articles

