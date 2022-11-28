Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Decreases By 65.0%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.20 on Monday, hitting 16.19. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.61. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 21.35.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.0% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 123,228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.