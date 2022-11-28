Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Decreases By 65.0%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.20 on Monday, hitting 16.19. 474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,457. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.61. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 21.35.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.