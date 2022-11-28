Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Drops By 72.7%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.66. 3,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $99.29 and a 1 year high of $230.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.25.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZMWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €156.00 ($160.82) to €167.00 ($172.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.