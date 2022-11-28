Short Interest in China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Expands By 7,760.0%

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 7,760.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,009,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Infrastructure Construction Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHNC traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 464,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,148,766. China Infrastructure Construction has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get China Infrastructure Construction alerts:

About China Infrastructure Construction

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. provides educational systems that focuses on medical cannabis in the United States and Latin America, and worldwide through online education. The company offers services in the therapeutic areas of clinical trials; and relating to sleep disorders, including resulting infertility, through its fertility and sleep center in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for China Infrastructure Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Infrastructure Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.