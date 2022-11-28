Short Interest in China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Expands By 7,760.0%

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 7,760.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,009,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Infrastructure Construction Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHNC traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 464,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,148,766. China Infrastructure Construction has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About China Infrastructure Construction
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Infrastructure Construction (CHNC)
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
Receive News & Ratings for China Infrastructure Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Infrastructure Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.