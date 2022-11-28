Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Rises By 3,168.5%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, an increase of 3,168.5% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

Shares of CCVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.98. 3,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,207 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 809,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.