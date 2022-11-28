Short Interest in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Expands By 671.4%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Corsair Partnering Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CORS remained flat at $9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Corsair Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Corsair Partnering by 182.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering in the first quarter worth $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering in the second quarter worth $97,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering in the third quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

