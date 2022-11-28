Short Interest in Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Expands By 5,400.0%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Earth Science Tech Stock Up 48.1 %

OTCMKTS ETST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 26,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,218. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, aging, and overall wellness.

