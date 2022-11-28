Short Interest in Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Expands By 5,400.0%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Earth Science Tech Stock Up 48.1 %
OTCMKTS ETST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 26,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,218. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Earth Science Tech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Earth Science Tech Company Profile
