Short Interest in Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Increases By 742.9%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 742.9% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGMCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Emergent Metals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

