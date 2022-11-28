Short Interest in Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Increases By 742.9%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 742.9% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGMCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Emergent Metals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent Metals (EGMCF)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.