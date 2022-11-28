Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Decreases By 69.0%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $44.81. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
