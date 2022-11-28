Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Expands By 532.7%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 532.7% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 917,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,521. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 237,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period.

