Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Expands By 532.7%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 532.7% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FIXD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 917,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,521. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
