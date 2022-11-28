Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Increases By 1,875.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 1,875.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 57,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,970. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.79. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $48.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFNNY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($44.90) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($34.69) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.40 ($48.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($38.78) to €41.00 ($41.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.99.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

