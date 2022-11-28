Short Interest in Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Rises By 500.0%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of RSHPF remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

