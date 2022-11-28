Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Increases By 333.9%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, an increase of 333.9% from the October 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kesselrun Resources Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of KSSRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 155,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

