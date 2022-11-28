Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Declines By 98.1%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %
KOTMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. 17,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,174. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.
About Koito Manufacturing
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koito Manufacturing (KOTMY)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.