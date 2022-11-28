Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Declines By 98.1%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 0.2 %

KOTMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. 17,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,174. Koito Manufacturing has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

