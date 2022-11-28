Short Interest in Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Declines By 87.7%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of LEAI remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 47,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Legacy Education Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

