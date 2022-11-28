Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Declines By 90.2%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the October 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lomiko Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Lomiko Metals stock remained flat at $0.03 on Monday. 138,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88.
About Lomiko Metals
