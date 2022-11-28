Short Interest in Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Declines By 72.0%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the October 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSHIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.15 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 1.05.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Lucero Energy stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.49. Lucero Energy has a 52 week low of 0.28 and a 52 week high of 0.78.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

