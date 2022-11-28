Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Increases By 221.9%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EDD traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,745. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,577,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 475,934 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 991,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 93,164 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 522,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 207,347 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 478,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 163,334 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.