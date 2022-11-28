Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Increases By 221.9%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 221.9% from the October 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE EDD traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,745. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)
