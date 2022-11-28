Short Interest in New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Rises By 416.7%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

New World Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVLY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.14. 12,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641. New World Development has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

New World Development Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from New World Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

