Short Interest in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rises By 181.8%

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director David W. Karp bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.66. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $56.77.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

