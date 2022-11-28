Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Rises By 740.0%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Origin Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS OGFGY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Origin Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

