Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Rises By 1,494.6%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 1,494.6% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 623,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSTRW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.59.

