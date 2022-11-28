Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Decreases By 98.5%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix Stock Performance

ProtoKinetix stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Monday. 44,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,025. ProtoKinetix has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

