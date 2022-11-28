Short Interest in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Increases By 286.1%

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 286.1% from the October 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $340,000. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,004. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

