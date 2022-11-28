Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Increases By 553.1%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 553.1% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Safe-T Group Price Performance
Shares of Safe-T Group stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.34. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,343. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.49.
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 101.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safe-T Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Safe-T Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
