Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Expands By 266.7%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Société BIC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.
About Société BIC
