Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Expands By 266.7%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Société BIC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

