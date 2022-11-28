Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Grows By 2,952.3%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 2,952.3% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,782,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
SunHydrogen stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,347,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,679. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
