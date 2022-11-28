Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Grows By 2,952.3%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 2,952.3% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,782,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Price Performance

SunHydrogen stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,347,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,679. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

