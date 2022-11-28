Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Declines By 77.0%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 182.88.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up SEK 0.03 on Monday, reaching SEK 16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,446. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 12.14 and a 12-month high of SEK 20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is SEK 14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 13.96.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. The business had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. Equities analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.