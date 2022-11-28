Short Interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Drops By 98.1%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,659. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $175.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth $76,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.