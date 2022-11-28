Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Decreases By 88.7%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

GF traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $8.15. 34,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,601. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

