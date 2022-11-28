Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Drops By 97.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TKAMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

