Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Expands By 553.3%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 553.3% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE TPZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. 11,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,188. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,193 shares in the company, valued at $80,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 577.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 70.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.