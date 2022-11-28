Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Rises By 911.1%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 911.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Performance

Shares of UNICY stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

