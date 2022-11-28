Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Rises By 911.1%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 911.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Stock Performance
Shares of UNICY stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.19.
Unicharm Company Profile
