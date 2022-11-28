Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Increases By 47,300.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 47,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,875,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Verus International Price Performance

Shares of VRUS remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,910,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,589,543. Verus International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc and changed its name to Verus International, Inc in October 2018. Verus International, Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

