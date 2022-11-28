Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Increases By 47,300.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 47,300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,875,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Verus International Price Performance
Shares of VRUS remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,910,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,589,543. Verus International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Verus International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verus International (VRUS)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.